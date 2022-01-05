FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 11 spoilers: A look ahead at ‘Hunter’

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 11 is set to air on CBS this coming week, and this feels like one of the more sinister cases we’ve seen.

For a little more evidence of how sinister we’re talking, just think about the title here in “Hunter.” Also, take a look at the attached synopsis for more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Hunter” – The Fugitive Task Force chases a killer who plays a twisted game of cat and mouse with his victims. Also, Hana shares something personal about herself with her new roommate, Ortiz, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The Hana storyline could prove to have a few big moments, but just from the description alone, we tend to think that this is going to be one of those gruesome, high-octane stories that we see on this show from time to time. Most Wanted is often the most action-packed out of any program out there and through that, we have an opportunity to see how far these agents will push themselves in order to get their desired result.

So what about beyond this episode? There is going to be a brief hiatus on January 18 but on the other side of that, you’ll be able to get a little something more on January 25 to help cap off the month in the right way. Given that there’s a substantial hiatus coming in February due to the Olympics, we’re happy to take more or less whatever we can right now insofar as new episodes go.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







