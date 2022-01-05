Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10: Is a Maria Baez return confirmed?

For the past few weeks, we’ve been very-much concerned as to whether or not Maria Baez will be a part of Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10. So do we have confirmation now that she’s actually turning up?

In a word, yes! The image above is a newly-released shot for Friday night’s upcoming “Old Friends,” and we’ll admit that when we first saw it, we wondered if CBS made a mistake. Did they upload an image from the wrong episode and claimed it was from this one?

Ultimately, that’s not the case: In the foreground of the image on the far left, you can see what is clearly a cowboy hat. There aren’t a lot of people affiliated with this show who wear them! The only realistic possibility is that it’s Lyle Lovett as Waylon Gates, which means that Maria is around — and seemingly on the job — during this episode.

Of course, we’re excited to have another episode without Marisa Ramirez, but this does make us pose the question as to when this episode is taking place. She probably needed at least a reasonable amount of time to recover after getting shot! We hope the writers at least allude to this, and don’t just jump in and pretend as though nothing ever happened. Because Blue Bloods is at its core a procedural, we know that there are times where they tend to gloss over long-term plotlines to give us something that functions as a separate entity.

If Baez is fully 100% in this episode, let’s hope she does her fair share of investigating! Also, let’s hope that she’s got some of her passion back; prior to her getting shot, you could tell that she was struggling with the negative perception towards police officers and having cameras constantly in her face.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you want to see on Blue Bloods season 12 for Maria Baez?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







