This Is Us season 6 premiere: Early hints at Kate, Phillip’s future

Entering the This Is Us season 6 premiere on NBC tonight, we already knew what the future would hold for Kate and Phillip. With that in mind, the mystery was just seeing how their relationship unfolded. Where did it begin? How do Kate and Toby eventually get divorced?

In the end, the answer to much of this is complicated, as are so many different things when it comes to this show.

There is nothing between Chrissy Metz’s character and her future fiancé that is 100% romantic already. However, you can see that both Phillip and her job occupy a certain space within her head. She loves her students, and she may even appreciate to some extent Phillip’s blunt nature. He does value the work that she does. The moment where he smiled after the kids’ performance certainly means something!

On the flip side, Toby spent a good chunk of her 41st birthday away in San Francisco, doing his best to treat her special from afar before eventually showing up at the end. We do think that Toby loves her and she probably appreciates some of these gestures; unfortunately, we do wonder if the beginning of the end here came when he took the job in the first place. Being in San Francisco is a hard pill to swallow on this regular basis, and we think the more he’s away, the harder things will be … but this may not be the only reason Toby and Kate split up.

