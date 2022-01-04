Mayor of Kingstown season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The prison’s fate

Are you ready for Mayor of Kingstown season 1 episode 10 to arrive this weekend? Given that it’s the finale, it’s hard not to be excited. Yet, there’s also a bittersweet feeling associated with it. The Jeremy Renner drama has been such a thrill ride from start to finish and unfortunately, there isn’t much word as of yet regarding whether or not we’ll get a season 2. There’s a cause for optimism thanks to Taylor Sheridan being on board and Renner’s star power, but these things alone don’t equate to a guarantee.

As for what’s coming up in terms of the story, the promo for episode 10 notes that we could be seeing an all-out war around Kingstown prison. How insane will things get? Think in terms of heavy weaponry, warring factions, and complete uncertainty as to what will be left when the dust settles. “This Piece of My Soul” is the title for this installment, and that in itself suggests that a certain part of humanity will be lost by the time we reach the end of the road.

Mike’s got his work cut out for him to resolve things here, and the finale synopsis below gives you a better sense of that:

Kingstown Prison descends into total chaos. Mike desperately works to help stop a riot that will have serious consequences for all involved.

Will there be closure?

Given that this is a Taylor Sheridan series, it’s hard to imagine everything will be tied up in some neat and tidy fashion. We’re personally of the belief that there will be something left behind for us to think about, and whether that thread unravels into a season 2 will be up to Taylor and the folks at Paramount+.

