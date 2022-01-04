FBI: International season 1 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Close to the Sun’

FBI: International season 1 is returning tonight after a holiday hiatus and rest assured, more is coming up next week! It’s going to give you an episode titled “Close to the Sun,” and this could prove to be an important one for Heida Reed and her character of Special Agent Jamie Kellett. After all, it is her informant who is at the center of the case, and she and the rest of the Fly Team will have to do what they can, if possible, to lend a helping hand.

Does this mean that every single person on the team is thrilled to be doing so? Not exactly. For more evidence of that very thing, be sure to check out the full FBI: International season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Close to the Sun” – Kellett and the Fly Team reluctantly join an investigation in Northern Ireland, when one of Kellett’s shifty yet valuable informants who’s arrested for his connection to a robbery and murder, calls her to help clear his name, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Before we get to the end of this episode we obviously expect closure to this case, but also a larger look within Kellett as a person. This is one of the things that make a case like this so valuable within the larger picture of a show like FBI: International. We know that so much time in an episode is going to be geared towards the procedural side of things, so you have to cherish all of the small teases about the characters every step of the way.

