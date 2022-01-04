Is NCIS season 19 laying groundwork for Knight, Palmer romance?

Is NCIS season 19 actually on the road to something for Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer? For a while, this felt like fun speculation, with us potentially reading into some scenes between Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law’s characters.

At this point, however, we’re starting to get more of a sense that there could be something here — at least thanks to some of the evidence from last night’s “Pledge of Allegiance.”

At one point during the episode, Jessica has a conversation which she talks about Jimmy's "cute dimples."

At one point during the episode, Jessica has a conversation which she talks about Jimmy’s “cute dimples.” Is this 100% verification that she has feelings for him? Not at all, since this is something that people can say to their friends here and there. It’s also not a confirmation that a relationship would ever work; both parties need to be in the right place for it, and there also needs to be the right emotional connection, as well.

Luckily, we know that Palmer/Knight are building an emotional bond already, and we think that this comment is at least the writers acknowledging that there could be something here. Yet, don’t expect the two to be rushing down the aisle anytime soon. Jimmy may need to figure out if he’s ready to date again after losing Breena last year, and that’s before recognizing any feelings that are there. We do root for the idea of this romance, though, usually because the medical examiner in this franchise doesn’t always get some sort of romantic arc. The more frequent occurrence is that a character like Knight would end up with someone like Torres, especially since we’ve seen Ziva/Tony and Bishop/Torres in the past.

Do you think that NCIS season 19 should be exploring something for Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer?

