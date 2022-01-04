Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Is season 5 hiatus over?

Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Are you going to be seeing Matt Czuchry and the rest of the cast back on the air?

We should go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now: Even though Our Kind of People is back on the air tonight (as are many other shows across the board), there is no good news for The Resident. This show will remain off the air until February, which does give the cast and crew plenty of time to piece together a few more episodes.

When The Resident does return to the air, one of the goals will be showing off the ever-changing dynamics of Chastain. Take, for example, the presence of Dr. Cade Sullivan. We first saw her on the final episode of 2021, and early signs suggest that she’s going to have a big role to play coming up. Even though there’s hardly any information out there about her, we know that she’s highly intelligent and skilled at her job. The mystery of her past could become a point of curiosity for Conrad and others; there’s certainly a chance that she becomes a love interest, so you should also be aware of that in advance.

There’s another thing to think about here with The Resident, and that is the condition of one Dr. Randolph Bell. We know that there’s some sort of health ailment he’s dealing with but, for the time being, it’s not altogether clear what that is or how it will be dealt with. The only thing we’d assume is that he wants to hide it from some of the other doctors for as long as possible.

