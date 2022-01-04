Is FBI new tonight on CBS alongside FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? We recognize that the hiatus over the past couple of weeks has been difficult, and you’re probably eager for the entire franchise to be back.

Luckily, this is where we can tell you that the wait is over! You’re going to have a chance to see all three of these shows in just a matter of hours, and you can actually see a sneak peek for the new episode of FBI below. These are not the only episodes poised to air this month, but they should get you back into the rhythm of the show and there’s a lot to be excited about with that in mind.

Now, without further ado, let’s talk details! Read the synopses below for all of these episodes to get a little more informed.

FBI season 4 episode 10, “Fostered” – As the team investigates a string of jewelry store robberies that culminate in a double murder, they uncover a connection to a 16-year-old boy trying to survive the foster care system. Also, Tiffany becomes personally invested after learning about the boy’s ill-fated upbringing, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 1 episode 9, “One Kind of Madman” – The team jets to Bulgaria when terrorists hold hostage for millions in cryptocurrency a concert hall filled with multinational student performers and their families. Also, Raines is intent on proving his field skills, and Forrester receives news of their dog, Tank, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 10, “Incendiary” – The team hunts for a young man who is using napalm-style bombs to attack his targets. Also, with Tali away, Jess and Sarah begin to adjust to their empty nest, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

