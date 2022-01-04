Cobra Kai season 6: Ralph Macchio looks towards long-term future

We know already that there is a Cobra Kai season 5 filmed for Netflix, but what about a season 6? Could there be more movies down the road in this franchise?

It goes without saying that at this point, there’s a lot to think about in regards to the future. This is an enormously popular show for the streaming service, and we’ve yet to hear anything to suggest that season 5 is the end. The show may be evolving, but there’s certainly still story to tell in preservation of the Valley. (Season 4 finale spoilers ahead!) With Terry Silver now solely in charge of Cobra Kai and looking to expand, the threat of danger is larger than it’s perhaps ever been.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on the subject of doing more movies or something else down the road, here is a little bit of what Ralph Macchio has to say:

I am not closing the door on anything. Once this worked on this level, I would be foolish to say, “But that won’t work.” I am open to all that — of course, with the right content and execution. Even though they say, “Cobra Kai never dies,” at some point, we will have to wind up this series and tie up the stories properly. And hopefully, Netflix gives us that opportunity to finish it and then is up for other chapters in other ways.

Netflix tends to be a service that often ends shows before their time, so we don’t think that they will milk this show down to the last drop. If we can get a season 6 or 7 at the end of the day, we’ll be happy with that.

