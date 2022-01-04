Is Brian Michael Smith leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? Will Paul Strickland die?

Is Brian Michael Smith leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star following the season 3 premiere? Are we going to be seeing Paul Strickland in grave danger?

We won’t beat around the bush here: The end of tonight’s episode absolutely suggested that the character was in peril. He was just one of the firefighters who was doing his best in order to save lives during the snowstorm — and now, it looks like he’s in a spot where he’s trapped. It’s going to be a race against time to make sure that he is okay, mostly because these freezing temperatures are going to be unforgiving. You have to prepare for the worst at this point.

So, for the time being, we wouldn’t be THAT worried that Smith is leaving the show. Until we see the character dead and buried, there’s always a small glimmer of hope. Heck, last season there was a considerable span of time where it looked like both Judd and Grace would be killed off and yet, both of them ended up emerging through the metaphorical rubble in one piece. This show knows that viewers watch for its characters, and that’s why it will be incredibly difficult for them to actually kill any of them off. It can still happen, but if they do something like that they better make sure that it resonates and is significant for a few weeks moving forward.

It’s also worth noting that Strickland is not the only character in danger at the end of the episode — go ahead and consider what happened to Marjan! This show loves to have some big reveals, so we can’t be all that shocked by what we had here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 9-1-1: Lone Star right now

Do you think that Brian Michael Smith could be leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star, or that his character could be in danger?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







