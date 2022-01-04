Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 11 spoilers: The National Anthem

After the first episode of the new year tonight, why not look ahead towards Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 11? This is an episode titled “Calling an Audible” and in theory, this would’ve been the perfect hour to air after the Super Bowl.

Think about it this way: Every single part of this story is tied towards football in some shape or form! Music Joe has an enormous opportunity at a New York Giants game, whereas Cop Joe has a plot of his own related to the sport. For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 11 synopsis below:

01/10/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Music Joe is invited to sing the national anthem at the Giants game, Cop Joe bonds with a new friend over their shared love of football and Nurse Joe and Jenny each get a win of their own. TV-14

There are only a handful of episodes left this season and with that in mind, there’s only so much time that the writers have to plot every little thing out. From our vantage point, the #1 priority for the show moving forward needs to be finding a way to give all three storylines compelling teasers for a possible season 2. You have to drum up some of that excitement, and we hope that the folks at NBC really see the potential with this show. We absolutely know that it’s there, since from the jump it has one of the most unique ideas out of anything you see on TV.

Of course, of the three stories we’re probably the most curious to see how things are going to go with Music Joe. The National Anthem is one of the most unforgiving songs out there. If you make one mistake with it, there’s a good chance you’ll be booed straight into the stone age.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ordinary Joe

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







