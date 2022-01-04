Are you ready to see the NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 11 return date at CBS following what you had a chance to see tonight?

We don’t want to keep you waiting all that long, so we figure it’s best to go ahead and get the bad news out of the way tonight: There is no new episode coming on the air in seven days’ time. We understand that it’s incredibly frustrating given that we just had a hiatus with this show, but there is a reason for it that makes sense.

Next week is going to mark the college football championship over on ABC. So why in the world does this matter? It’s pretty simple — that broadcast tends to monopolize the night and clearly, CBS doesn’t want any of their shows to lose viewership. From that vantage point, it absolutely makes sense that they would take their time to bring the shows back on air. There is going to be new episodes on both January 17 and January 24 — not only that, but there’s a crossover coming at the end of March with NCIS proper! There most likely will be some episodes in between, but it’s a little too early to comment in terms of any particulars.

There are not a lot of specific teases out there for some of the upcoming NCIS: Hawaii episodes, but here’s one thing we feel like we can go ahead and say: We’re going to have a two-part story coming up. The title for the January 24 episode is “Spies Part 1,” so we have to think that this is going to cross over in some way to another great story coming after the fact. In the end, we’ll just have to wait and see what that is.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 11?

Are you sad to be waiting a while for it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around to get some more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

