The Bachelor spoilers: Will Salley leave Clayton’s season before it starts?

Before tonight’s The Bachelor premiere, prepare for a very strange situation involving Clayton and Salley.

Typically, the show has a familiar rhythm straight from the get-go: The show’s lead has an opportunity to meet all of their suitors when they come out of their limos. However, in this case Salley will be turning up before night one.

What’s going on here? The sneak peek below gives you some insight. She’s someone who is supposed to be meeting Clayton for the first time later that night, but she is having some serious second doubts. Why? She was supposed to get married the day before and clearly, that didn’t end up working out. She’s suddenly finding herself emotional and conflicted about whether or not she can do this. We’ve seen other promos with Clayton saying that his first rose of the season was rejected, so we think there’s a chance he tries to give Salley some reassurances and she turns him down.

We know that there’s going to be a lot of cynical people out there questioning why in the world Salley signed up to do the show if she wasn’t ready, but we think there’s a pretty simple answer to this. She probably went into this experience thinking that she wanted to give true love another try after heartbreak and it would be nice to put herself out there. If nothing else, doing the show could be really fun and a nice way to shake up her life. What she probably didn’t anticipate were all of the emotions that would be tied into the root of it.

If Salley does leave, it’s probably a good thing she does it at this point, well before Clayton has a chance to develop any real feelings or vice-versa.

What do you think is going to happen with Clayton and Salley on The Bachelor premiere?

Get ready for an unprecedented season of #TheBachelor starting tonight on ABC. pic.twitter.com/Mca2a9SCRu — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2022

