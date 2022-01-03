9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 2 spoilers: The road ahead in ‘Thin Ice’

Following the big premiere tonight, the drama is going to continue on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 2 next week. Nothing is going to be neat and tidy when it comes to this ice storm, and moving into “Thin Ice” you can probably expect things go from bad to worse. Paul’s going to be trapped, Owen’s going to be helping a man who is injured and stranded, and odds are a number of typical FD resources are not going to be available.

Remember that Austin isn’t build for ice storms like many other parts of the country are. They happen so rarely that the infrastructure around them isn’t 100% ready. Bad things could happen, and our advice is to prepare for anything.

Also, our advice is to read the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 2 synopsis with more updates all about what lies ahead:

As the unexpected arctic cold front and ice storm continues to cause havoc in Austin, Tommy, T.K. and Gillian race to rescue a young boy who has fallen in a frozen pond. Judd and Mateo work furiously to help a trapped Paul, and Owen takes drastic measures to save a man who has been stabbed and left for dead in the snowy hill country in the all-new “Thin Ice” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Jan. 10 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-302) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Given that the flagship 9-1-1 isn’t going to be on the air for a good while, the onus is going to be on this one to be able to tell some great stories and tide us over over the next couple of months. Centering a story around an enormous crisis is a great way to grab viewers, but we hope they remember along the way that in the end, 9-1-1 is a show about characters. They always need to be at the center of the action.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 2?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the attached comments! We’ll be covering the show moving forward and, of course, there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







