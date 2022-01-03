NCIS season 19 – NCIS: Hawaii crossover confirmed! See new message

For everyone out there wondering if we were going to get an NCIS season 19 – NCIS: Hawaii crossover event, consider this your confirmation!

In a post on Instagram (see below), cast member Wilmer Valderrama confirms the news in a video that also features Katrina Law — both Nick Torres and Jessica Knight are going to be heading out to the Aloha State for this big event, which is going to take place on March 28. We’ve wondered for a while if this would happen. It’s an exciting idea creatively, but there are a lot of production hurdles these days in between the pandemic and making sure the right story was in place to make something happen. Clearly, a lot of that has been worked out.

There are clearly a lot of the mechanics when it comes to the crossover that need to be revealed, but this does mark the first franchise crossover in a good while. Crossovers with NCIS: Los Angeles have long been rare for a multitude of reasons, but we did see the flagship team up with NCIS: New Orleans here and there, especially when they were airing on the same night.

In terms of ratings, there’s a pretty clear reason why a major network would want to do something like this; it’s a way to get more people talking about both shows, and typically crossover episodes perform really well. It’s one of the reasons why One Chicago tried to stage one every year before the start of the health crisis.

