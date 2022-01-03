NCIS season 19 episode 11 return date for Sean Murray, cast

Following what you get a chance to see tonight on CBS, it only makes sense to want NCIS season 19 episode 11 as soon as possible! Within this article, we’ll share with you the return date for the long-running series, plus what we know about the future as a whole.

So where should we start things off here? We suppose it’s by mentioning that unfortunately, there is no new episode next week. Because of the college football championship game, there’s no real reason for CBS to want to air anything against that. No doubt, it’s frustrating to a lot of people to have a break SO soon after the show came back on the air…

Ultimately, what we now now courtesy of the network is that there IS another new episode set for Monday, January 17. The title for it is “All Hands,” and it will be followed on January 24 by one titled “Fight or Flight.” It’s nice to at least get three episodes this month, and we’ll have to wait and see what’s happening come January 31. With the Winter Olympics happening in February, we know that there will be at least some sort of hiatus then.

Also, remember that at some point coming up (most likely in February), you are going to see an episode co-written by Brian Dietzen! It’s going to be fun seeing him in that role after starring on the show as Jimmy for so many years.

