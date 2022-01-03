Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, back from season 19 hiatus?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know that the network has aired repeats the past few weeks in light of the holiday season. Is that break finally at an end?

We won’t make you wait now before finally handing over some of the good news: The crime drama is back on the air! Season 19 episode 10 is finally coming back tonight, and we know that there’s at least another episode coming on January 17. Is it a bummer that we’ve got an episode tonight basically airing on an island? Sure, but we still hope there are some worthwhile stories at the center of it.

If you haven’t seen too much about “Pledge of Allegiance” as of yet, we suggest taking a look at the attached synopsis below:

“Pledge of Allegiance” – NCIS is called in when Navy Chief Warrant Officer Rafi Nazar (Artur Zai Benson) is suspected of trying to sell stolen classified Navy software used to pilot combat drones, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

Personally, we hope that we can either get some powerful personal nuggets about the agents in this episode, or something that matters more in the long-term. We know that there was a real effort this season to go back to the show’s procedural roots, but we do like to have something more to look forward to.

What do you hoping for tonight on NCIS season 19 episode 10?

