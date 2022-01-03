Yellowstone season 5: Why is there no official renewal yet?

We’re on the other side of the season 4 finale so now, we have to wonder: Why is there no Yellowstone season 5 renewal at the Paramount Network? We’ll admit that from our vantage point, this is as big of a surprise as anything that happened within the episode itself.

Of course, we should note that there is going to be more episodes coming down the road. It’s a foregone conclusion. This is arguably the biggest show on all TV, and it certainly is when you look at the ratings within the key 18-49 demographic. Its popularity has grown every single season and at this point, the network would be insane to not order more episodes.

So why the long wait? It could be for a number of different reasons, but we’re banking on prolonged negotiations being a part of it. Some of this could be due to cast/crew salaries, as a show this successful often comes with some sort of salary bump. Meanwhile, another part of it could be tied to Paramount looking to order multiple seasons at once, which we think is a definite possibility.

While we wait for an official renewal, we do tend to think that Taylor Sheridan can still get to work on scripts for the upcoming stories. We know that production is already plotting out potential dates and everyone is moving forward as though it’s happening. There are months to go until a lack of an official renewal becomes some sort of actual issue, so there’s no reason to stress over anything right now.

Personally, our hope is that season 5 premieres this coming fall, largely because there’s a chance for more ratings records to be broken and obviously, this particular timeslot makes a great deal of sense.

