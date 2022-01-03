Is Daniela Ruah leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? Is Kensi’s life in danger?

Is Daniela Ruah leaving NCIS: Los Angeles leading into season 13 episode 8? Is there a serious cause for concern at the moment in regards to Kensi Blye’s fate.

If you watch the promo below for the next new episode titled “A Land of Wolves,” we 100% understand the concern and then some. The rest of the team is going to need to band together in order to ensure that the character is safe, and as you would expect, that’s not going to be easy and the sense of urgency will be at a high.

As for whether or not Kensi actually dies over the course of this episode, we’d advise you not to be worried for the time being. There is zero evidence that Ruah is leaving the show; we know that she’ll be back in the director’s chair later this season, for example. Also, there are rumors aplenty that this could be the final season, with Eric Christian Olsen even commenting such on social media not too long ago. We don’t think they would remove a central cast member from the equation so close to the end of the road. Instead, we think the more likely situation here is going to be Kensi emerging through this crisis with a different perspective and more resolve than ever. She also wants to have a family — how cruel would it be for the writers of this show to eliminate her character at this point?

So what causes the character to be in peril in the first place? That has a good bit to do with her trying to help migrants get a fresh start at life, and she will find herself attacked by an unknown militant group. What they want and how they act are things that remain to be seen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

Are you worried that Daniela Ruah is leaving NCIS: Los Angeles entering season 13 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







