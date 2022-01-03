The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 photo: Another look at the Ressler crisis

We know that you’ve been waiting a while to see The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 but luckily, it’s almost at an end! You will have a chance to see “Between Sleep and Awake” officially arrive and hopefully, this will be an episode stuffed full of important backstory.

What will make it controversial, of course, is the fact that it’s geared entirely around one character in Donald Ressler.

If you look at the photo above, you can get a pretty clear sense of the strife that Diego Klattenhoff’s character is going to endure in this story. We know that he’s struggling with addiction in the wake of losing Liz, and we’re starting to think that it is starting to play some tricks on his mind, as well. He’s a character haunted by so many things, whether it be his mistakes, his misdeeds, and potentially losing one of the few people in his world that he really loved.

We know at least some of season 9 episode 7 is going to be taking place both in the past and the present, as we learn more about what the past two years have been like for Donald. We know at least some of how the events of the past led to where he is now in the present. What we need to learn from here is pretty simple: Who is going to be able to help him get the support he so valuably needs.

