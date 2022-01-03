The Bachelor premiere video: Clayton Echard, Jesse Palmer arrive

Tomorrow night on ABC, the big moment is finally here: The Bachelor is poised to arrive! Clayton Echard’s journey is hopefully going to be romantic, dramatic, and of course funny at times. It all starts, though, at the mansion with an episode that should feel a little more like the show of old.

Want to get some more insight as to what’s coming in this episode? Then we suggest that you view the sneak peek below! This features the arrival of Clayton to the mansion and while there, he says hello to new host Jesse Palmer. This is going be a unique experience for both of them, mostly in that neither one of them has been to the mansion before. Jesse was the Bachelor a long time ago and at that point, this famous locale was not fully in use. The earlier seasons had their own style and feel, but he should be able to relate to Clayton when it comes to the emotional component of doing the show. He also has a sports background so on a personal level, they should get along just fine.

The first night for any lead can often be overwhelming, and there are a number of different reasons for that. Take, for starters, the struggle that comes with having to meet so many people at once. There’s a lot of responsibility on you to make the right choice, while also remembering that the show is entertainment and the need to deliver a great product with that.

By the end of the episode, we just hope that we learn more about Clayton himself. He’s a little more of a blank canvas than just about any lead we’ve seen on the show in quite some time.

The wait is finally over. The Bachelor premieres Monday at 8/7c on ABC, Stream on Hulu! 🌹

