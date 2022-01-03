SWAT season 5 episode 10 spoilers: A look ahead at ‘Three Guns’

As you prepare for SWAT season 5 episode 10 on CBS next week, do you want to get a bigger sense of what is coming up next?

We should kick things off here by making it clear that thankfully, there will be another installment next week! The Shemar Moore drama is setting in to its new timeslot on Sunday nights and of course, the network wants to give it a little but here. If the ratings turn out to be favorable, there’s a chance that another season could be coming down the road. We recognize that it’s probably a little too early to know anything for sure, hopefully, we’ll learn more about that in the spring.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, check out the full SWAT season 5 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Three Guns” – The SWAT team partners with the DEA to locate stolen rocket launchers smuggled into Los Angeles, high-power weapons with new technology capable of cutting through armored tanks. Also, a personal issue for Tan arises when a colleague is hurt in the field; Hondo’s inquiry into the arrest of a homeless veteran for Leroy (Michael Beach), Darryl’s father, sparks an idea for a new policing initiative; and Luca suspects the mother of his mentee, Kelly (Angelica Scarlet Johnson), wants to date him, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, Jan. 9 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Michael Beach guest stars as Leroy, Hondo’s childhood friend and Darryl’s father. Angelica Scarlet Johnson, daughter of series star Kenny Johnson, returns as Kelly, Luca’s mentee.

After this episode airs, it does seem like there’s at least a little bit of a break until the show comes back on the air. As of right now, the plan is for episode 11 to air earlier on in January. The schedule in general is going to be wonky for the next month or two thanks to everything from sports to the Olympics.

