NCIS season 19 episode 10 photo: One more look at ‘Pledge of Allegiance’

Tomorrow on CBS, NCIS season 19 episode 10 is finally going to be on the air! We’ve waited a long time to see “Pledge of Allegiance.” Hopefully, it will live up to some of the hype and bring back much of what we’re missing.

Over the years, one of the things that has made NCIS so great is how it plays around with the idea of the unexpected. We imagine that this will be the case here, as well.

On paper, it looks like tomorrow’s storyline is pretty clear: Navy Chief Warrant Officer Rafi Nazar is being accused of selling classified data. When he runs, that’s going to make NCIS think that he’s guilty … but is he really? This story could prove rather complicated and personally, we’re expecting a lot of surprises to come flying at us from any and all directions.

This photo showcases Nazar alongside another character in Kay Barlow, played by Suits alum Amanda Schull. The two are standing outside of something that looks to be an embassy, and the embrace here makes us think that he could be truly innocent and someone is just out to frame him. It really does feel like most of this story is going to be character-focused in nature and with that, it could present a wide array of different perspectives. This is a story that NCIS can present that very few others in the genre have over the years.

