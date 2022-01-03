Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 photo: Danny & Waylon Gates’ case

After a long wait Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 is going to air on CBS this Friday — are you getting excited? Are you ready to see the Reagans back?

For the sake of today’s photo preview, we are putting the focus squarely on one character more than anyone else: Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny. This is someone who finds himself in a new spot and with a totally-new task at hand. With Baez potentially sidelined because of what happened at the end of this past episode, we’re going to see him temporarily working with someone different: Waylon Gates, played by Lyle Lovett. He will be back in town looking for help on a larger case, and we’re sure that his old pal Danny will be willing to help. (This episode is titled “Old Friends.”)

The photo above shows these two characters right smack at the scene of the crime, one where someone clearly fired an excessive number of bullets straight into a car. We have a feeling that through this episode, we’ll see how the dynamic between the two of them has changed since they last shared the screen together a good while ago. They both want the same thing, but they come from completely different walks of life. That could make it hard for them to communicate here and there.

While we’re sure that there will be a few intense moments here and there in this episode, our #1 hope is that there’s going to be a sense of excitement and fun throughout. If the show’s got a big-name guest star in Lovett front and center, we hope that they make the most of it. Also, we hope that we’re going to be seeing more of Baez in the near future.

