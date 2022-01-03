Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, January 2?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we kicking off the new year with another episode?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: We’re not going to get the late-night show back on the air tonight. While it would definitely be nice to see something more from Oliver, it’s not happening until next month. The hiatus the past couple of weeks has nothing to do with the Christmas holiday; instead, it’s tied to the show ending for the season back in November. We imagine that over the next few weeks, we’ll hear about a premiere date and maybe get a new key art to go along with it.

If Last Week Tonight was on the air right now, we imagine that the main segment would be similar to something that we’ve seen over the past few years: The virus. It’s hard for it not to be given that it’s spreading rapidly and creating a wide array of difficult problems, especially in New York City where the show films.

When the show does return, there’s still a chance that this will be a major subject of conversation, alongside a number of other political headlines from the past few weeks. Of course, there are also probably going to be a number of things that get forgotten about, as well. That is not because of some slight, but rather because it’s impossible for a show like this to totally nail every single thing that happens when it’s away. It’s in the title: The focus here is always on the last week, and not so much what happened in the few months the show was off the air.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Week Tonight right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the January 2 edition of Last Week Tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







