NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 8 spoilers: Kensi gets attacked!

Are you curious to learn more about NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 8? There’s a new episode coming to CBS next week, and it’s looking as though this one will be especially dangerous for one Kensi Blye.

Moving into “A Land of Wolves,” what we’re going to see is a pretty personal story for Daniela Ruah’s character. She will be doing her part to help migrants start a new life, only to come into contact with an unexpected force that puts her life in danger. It’s going to be up to the remainder of the team to 1) find her and 2) make sure that she ends up getting out of this situation in one piece. This is not going to be easy for any of them, but the high stakes are what makes it exciting, no? That’s provided, of course, that she ends up surviving.

If you do want to get some more news on the story to come, we suggest that you check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 8 synopsis below:

“A Land of Wolves” – The NCIS team scrambles to find Kensi, when she is attacked and kidnapped by a mysterious militia group while helping a group of migrants cross the border, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 9 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Is this the final episode of January?

We know that there is not a new episode currently scheduled for January 16 but here’s the good news: There are currently two scheduled for the 23rd! It’s a bit of an odd move, but we hope that these stories are somewhat linked to make this feel more like a two-part event.

