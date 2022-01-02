Is Curb Your Enthusiasm new tonight on HBO? Season 12 hopes

Is Curb Your Enthusiasm new tonight on HBO? Are we done with the Larry David series and new episodes for the time being?

We don’t want to keep you waiting here, so let’s go ahead and share the bad news: There is no new episode on the air tonight. What’s the reason for that? It’s rather simple, as it has to do with last week being the season finale and there being no clear word as of yet if we are getting a season 12 or not.

For the time being, it feels the same as it almost always is with this show: The future of Curb as a series is going to be largely dependent on what David himself wants to do. We continue to believe that HBO is going to want more episodes if he’s interested in returning. The show has a dedicated following and with that, it likely means that there are a lot of people who subscribe to it just to watch this show alone. This is the sort of series any network or streaming service wants.

If there is another season down the road, we’ll go ahead and say that we’re probably stuck waiting for a good while. David makes the show at his own pace, and it starts with making sure there is a proper story in place and episodes that are worthwhile. We think that the earliest we’d see new episodes is 2023, that is unless he’s already inspired and the production team is able to get together more new episodes sooner rather than later.

As for whether or not a season 12 would be the final one, we’d also have to wait and see on that — with that being said, we’re talking about a show with a lead actor in his mid-seventies who has already taken a long break before. We wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a final-season renewal down the road.

