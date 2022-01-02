Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6: Why’s it still off the air?

We know that a lot of people expected Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 to be on the air tonight and honestly, we get it. Since the holidays are over, that generally means there is an expectation to get things back to normal.

Unfortunately in this case, that is not happening — at least for the time being. There is no new episode tonight on the network and the plan here remains to bring Ghost back next week with a high-stakes story that is almost sure to begin with Tariq still in prison. We’ll see if there’s a way for him to get out and if he does, what his next move is going to be. Remember for a moment here that the character is (understandably) going to be on the warpath following the events of this past episode.

So here is the inherent risk that Starz is taking with delaying the next new episode of Ghost, and we’re sure that they are already well-aware of this: In putting this episode off the air until next week, they are able to premiere Power Book IV: Force the same week as the Ghost finale. That’s really important to the network. It works to ensure that they’ve got a solid block of programming and that they can retain subscribers across the two shows.

We think the big question that a lot of people will wonder, though, is pretty simple: Wouldn’t there still be people interested in watching Force regardless? Did you really need to hold off on on Book II until January 9? They may know better than we do, but it’s a lot to think about.

