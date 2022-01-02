Yellowstone season 4 finale: Will Garrett Randall die?

As we prepare for tonight’s Yellowstone season 4 finale on Paramount Network, all eyes are likely to be on Garrett Randall. Not only that, but there’s a good reason why. He has been the main villain for most of the season, and we often know what happens to villains on this show.

Are we going to see Jamie Dutton’s biological father taken out to the “train station” in this episode? There’s an excellent argument to be made with that. We know that Jamie himself knows what he’s done, and there’s a real battle for that character’s soul at the moment. His resentment towards John Dutton is giving him blinders, but could he be shaken out of this? He’s one interesting candidate when looking at people who could commit the act.

Who’s another? This is where we turn a little more of our focus to Beth. While John seems fine to believe that Riggins alone is responsible for the attack at the end of season 3, she is not. It’s almost too predictable if John were to kill Garrett, even if it would make for an awesome moment. Having Beth be the one responsible for what happens would be a way to “prove herself” further to her father, not that this is something that she necessarily needs to do. She could show further that she is 100% on his side, especially if she figures out in advance everything that Garrett has done.

Given the way that this show tends to progress, we’d be shocked if Garrett both survives and/or stays out of prison within this episode. If the idea here is to make Jamie more of a villain long-term, having Beth or John kill him is a good way to fuel that anger. Another possibility? If Jamie does it, maybe this is the thing that brings him back to his adoptive family once more.

