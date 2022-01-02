The Simpsons season 33 episode 12 return date hopes at Fox

Following what you see tonight, it certainly goes without saying that you’d want The Simpsons season 33 episode 12 return date. So when will it be? What can you expect moving forward? There are a few different things to get into here.

First and foremost, though, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: You’ll be waiting for a while in order to see it. There is no new episode next week, and nor is there one the week after. As a matter of fact, Fox has already confirmed that there are going to be repeats on the air through the end of the month. What’s going on with this? It’s really as simple as the fact that there’s a lot of other stuff airing that clearly, the network doesn’t want to compete against. That includes a number of NFL playoff broadcasts and awards shows.

At the moment, no one at the network has specifically confirmed a single premiere date for The Simpsons, even though there are a couple of different possibilities here. First and foremost, you can look towards February 6, the week before the Super Bowl. However, it’s also possible that they may wait until February 27, the other side of the Olympics, in order to bring the show back. That means that there’s a good chance we’ll be able to get a solid run of episodes without a whole lot of repeats wedged in there.

Story-wise, we wouldn’t expect anything all that revolutionary to come with The Simpsons down the road. Just remember that they typically rely at this point on guest stars and subtle pop-culture spoofs to have their stories take shape at this point.

Related – Check out some other news right now when it comes to The Simpsons

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Simpsons season 33 episode 12?

Are you bummed that there is another long hiatus coming up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







