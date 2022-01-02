This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Sterling K. Brown on Randall’s political future

We know that there are a ton of question marks and mysteries right now when it comes to This Is Us season 6. For the sake of this article, though, let’s discuss things in terms of Randall and politics.

One of the things that we’ve come to learn about the character already is that he’s incredibly ambitious, and that led to him finding his role in Philadelphia. Yet, we know that this is probably not where it ends — at the time of the flash-forward at Kate’s second wedding, there’s a New Yorker piece that notes that the character is a “rising star.” Does that mean he’s on his way to becoming a Congressman. What about a Senator down the road? We’ve long wondered if the character ends up becoming hugely successful by the time he shows up at Rebecca’s bedside.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Sterling K. Brown had to say regarding Randall’s future and what you can expect:

“I can tell you it is in the realm of politics … I can say it’ll start to unfold once you get to episode 10. So it’s a slow burn. You’ll hear things about it as it progresses, and around [episode] 10 you’ll be like, ‘Okay, this is what’s happening.’ It’s kind of surprising.”

So prepare to be patient and until we get to that point, maybe there are some clues sprinkled here and there. This Is Us is a complicated show, so they won’t give you all the answers right away. We’re sure at least of that.

