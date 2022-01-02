Yellowstone season 5 premiere date hopes at Paramount Network

In the wake of the finale tonight, doesn’t it feel right to have a Yellowstone season 5 premiere date discussion in this piece?

We should start by noting here that technically, the Kevin Costner series has yet to receive a green light at the Paramount Network. With that in mind, it’s a foregone conclusion and it feels like speculating about it is a total waste of time. Actors have spoken about season 5 hopes and the only way this show ends anytime soon is if Costner or Taylor Sheridan wants to wrap it up. We think we’ve got at least two more seasons, if not more — though we don’t think that this is the sort of series destined to last ten years or anything.

Given that season 5 has yet to start production, it feels fair to say that we’re at least several months away from the series coming back on the air. If filming kicks off in the spring, we could see it coming back this coming fall, and odds are this would be what the network would want. Moving the series from the summer to November was a pretty big gamble, but it’s one that paid off without question. The ratings have been bigger than ever in this spot and we see zero reason to think that they would want to move it again. It’s just crazy to chart the growth of this series over the years; we don’t think there’s any way anyone in the TV industry would have guessed the show would’ve got to this point.

While we’ll probably get renewal needs sooner rather than later, odds are you’ll be waiting until at least the summer to get more discussion on the premiere date. Until that time, at least we know that there’s 1883 on the air and more potential off-shoots in the works, even if none of those are confirmed as of yet.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stay at the site for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







