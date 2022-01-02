SEAL Team season 5 episode 12 spoilers: Save Jason from himself

As we prepare for SEAL Team season 5 episode 12 on Paramount+, one thing is very clear when it comes to Jason Hayes: He’s struggling. We’re also not sure that there’s a quick solution to this problem. With his traumatic brain injury he’s not himself out in the field and at this point, Ray and Clay both are in a precarious position.

How much can these two characters save Jason from himself? He’s erratic, making reckless decisions, and putting other people at risk. As Ray specified at the end of the episode, the best thing that he can do is try to steer him in the right direction where no one gets hurt. He just has to be careful, given that any bad advice is going to lead to Jason rebelling and the situation getting worse.

Unfortunately, at the end of episode 11 Jason saw Clay and Ray talking. He may or may not have heard everything said, but paranoia is a tricky thing and it could be enough to set him over the edge. From his vantage point, the idea of people speaking bad about him may be enough to cause him to panic, or lead the team into even more danger. We know that Clay and Ray don’t want to do something that would end Jason’s career, but how much longer can they go down this road? They are giving up a lot; that scene where Clay heard about his newborn’s accomplishments from Stella was 100% heartbreaking.

As for what else we’re expecting from episode 12, Sonny needs to eventually acknowledge more of his own faults in the situation with Davis and Hannah. He’s been on this journey to try and figure out who he is and we have sympathy for him in that this isn’t easy. However, what he’s doing now is only going to lead to him pushing everyone away, potentially for good. He needs to be acutely aware of this!

