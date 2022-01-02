Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale promo: Will Angela stop Dexter?

As we prepare now for the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale on Showtime next week, we have a good sense of what’s ahead.

First and foremost, Kurt Caldwell is dead. In Dexter Morgan’s mind, he probably thinks that is the end of everything — other than, of course, not having a place to live. That’s inevitably going to change, though, with Angela Bishop being the big reason why.

New Dexter: New Blood video! Take a look below to see our most-recent thoughts on the series. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That is your source for more coverage through the rest of the season, including a discussion about episode 10 after it airs.

Based on the promo for the finale (which aired at the end of episode 9), it feels like Angela’s going to do everything in her power to get answers. We see a chase scene, where at one point she calls for more backup. The note Kurt left for her with the metal rods probably isn’t enough evidence alone to arrest “Jim Lindsay,” but it’s a start. Add to this, of course, all of her suspicions about the Bay Harbor Butcher.

The final scene of the preview is perhaps the most interesting, largely because it looks as though the character may be taking a mugshot. Is this reality, or are we looking at some deceptive editing making us think one thing that is not necessarily true? We can see a case being made for both here.

No matter how the finale progresses, it does feel like “Sins of the Father” is going to be a worthy conclusion to the world of Dexter: New Blood as we’ve known it. We still wonder if there’s going to be a cliffhanger; we could see the title character arrested, but not necessarily killed off. The former, after all, would leave the door ajar for something more down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We’ll of course have some other updates coming soon, so be sure to stay at the site. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







