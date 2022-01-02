The Tourist season 1 episode 3 spoilers: The aftermath of key discoveries

After what we learned on tonight’s new episode, are you psyched to learn about The Tourist season 1 episode 3 next week? Let’s just say that we are, since Jamie Dornan’s character of The Man is slated to learn all sorts of big things about his past and present life. This is one of those shows that wants to push the envelope, while also still bringing new mysteries to the table. We feel like you’re going to see a lot of this from start to finish here.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the full synopsis — this should do a great job of setting the stage for what’s next:

Still haunted by the memory of the woman from his dreams, The Man (Jamie Dornan) is left reeling from the new discoveries about his identity.

Familiar fractures appear in his burgeoning relationship with Luci (Shalom Brune-Franklin). When a dangerously close call forces them back on the road, he resolves to follow the one lead he has remaining.

Lachlan (Damon Herriman) opens up to Lammon (Kamil Ellis) about his life, as the two gain on their target. A discovery causes them to send up a flare and their investigation becomes a manhunt. Off the back of her interview with Billy (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), Helen (Danielle Macdonald) arrives in the outback, still burned from Ethan’s (Greg Larsen) scolding. But her personal pain is quickly forgotten by a dangerous threat from The Man’s past and they are all thrown into jeopardy.

In the chaos that ensues, The Man must make a difficult decision.

Given that The Tourist is six episodes overall, we imagine that each episode is going to give us a little window into The Man’s life. Maybe we’ll get a much clearer picture by the finale — if nothing else, there should be some fantastic performances from Dorman and others along the way.

