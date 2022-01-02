Is 1883 season 1 episode 3 airing tonight on the Paramount Network? Are you going to have a chance to dive a little further into the story?

Well, here is where we come bearing the bad news. There is no “new” installment airing tonight on the network. Instead, the plan is to repeat the first two episodes following the Yellowstone season 4 finale. Here is what the situation is here: Over the past two weeks, the network has aired 1883 in order to boost attention in the show, which is technically a Paramount+ exclusive. There was never a plan to air the full season at the network; things are going to shift over to the streaming service from here on out. Technically, there are two more episodes available on Paramount+ already, so if you subscribe over there, you can get to the end of episode 4 by the end of the day.

Just in case you do want to get a small tease for 1883 season 1 episode 3 (titled “River”), we present to you the full synopsis below — it gives you a sense of what lies ahead:

James butts heads with Shea and Thomas about an important decision. Tensions rise in camp when an accusation is made. Elsa begins a flirtation with a cowboy.

In general, think of every episode of 1883 like a small slice in an overall epic journey. We’re excited to see how James, Elsa, and some other characters move forward, and what eventually the story could look like when some characters arrive in Montana. This is not something that is going to happen right away, though; we imagine that Taylor Sheridan and the entire team will take their time in order to ensure that we get from point A to point B.

Given how successful 1883 is already, we have a feeling that the show is going to be coming back for a season 2.

