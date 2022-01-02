Call the Midwife season 11 episode 2 spoilers: Tests and an epidemic

Call the Midwife season 11 episode 2 will be arriving on BBC One in a single week’s time, and this one will allow Trixie and Sister Frances to show off the fruits of their labor!

Over the course of this upcoming episode, you’ll see the clinic end up being incredibly important to the community, a reminder of all of the strides Dr. Turner and the other characters have made over the past few years. Of course, there are going to be some standard patient-of-the-week plots and heartwarming stories as well. If you love this show, this is going to be right up your alley — there are subtle evolutions while also a story that feels quintessential to the Call the Midwife world.

Below, you can check out the full Call the Midwife season 11 episode 2 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

Trixie and Sister Frances put their training into action as they join Dr Turner at the monthly cytology clinic, which is attracting a high number of patients for a routine cervical smear test. While there, Sister Frances examines a newly married woman who presents some troubling symptoms.

Lucille helps Vivien, a single mother of three, through her fourth pregnancy and intervenes when local authorities question Vivien’s capabilities as a mother. After suffering a traumatic experience, Miss Higgins is offered a place to stay at Nonnatus House, and Sister Hilda and Shelagh take the lead in the fight against a scabies epidemic that has quickly engulfed Poplar.

By the end of this episode, we imagine that there will be some resolution to a few different stories, but we’re worried already about the scabies epidemic. Is there a chance that we don’t get much in the way of closure here at all? That’s certainly something that we can’t rule out since at least a couple of storylines here tend to last a while longer.

