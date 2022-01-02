Cobra Kai season 5 spoilers: EP offers epic tease after Terry Silver twist

Just in case you wanted to get a good sense of what’s ahead on Cobra Kai season 5 following the latest batch of episodes on Netflix, we have a really good sense of it now.

In a new post on Twitter, co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg shared a pretty fantastic tease for what the new season (which has already filmed) will look like: “Cobra Kai Season 5 answers the long asked question– what would have happened had Daniel lost at the end of Karate Kid Part 3? Nerds of the Valley, be afraid.

At the end of season 4, it is clear that Terry is now the one firmly in charge of Cobra Kai. John Kreese, of all people, turned out to be too soft for his liking since he had a pretty distinct weakness: Johnny Lawrence. Silver wants nothing in his way of building this up to be an empire, and plans to now open multiple locations throughout the Valley. This is someone who is completely obsessed with power and dominating the competition, and he can hit you on multiple fronts as he does this. For starters, he’s highly intelligent, and that’s without mentioning his karate skills or the ability to emotionally manipulate others.

Daniel and Johnny are going to need whatever help they can get to take Terry down, and that includes an assist from Chozen based on the cliffhanger. Unfortunately, we also have a feeling that there are some reinforcements that Terry can also call in depending on the circumstance!

What do you think Cobra Kai season 5 is ultimately going to look like?

