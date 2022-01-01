Succession season 4: Will new episodes surface in 2022?

Succession season 4 is coming — that we know with the utmost certainty. Is it coming this year, though? That’s an entirely different story.

For the sake of this article, we want to hand down some of the rough facts that we’ve heard so far about the episodes down the road; after all, they could help to better pave the way for the future.

New Succession video! Take a look below to see all of our thoughts all about the big season 3 finale for the show. Once you take a look at that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll be covering more Succession there, plus a number of other series you don’t want to miss.

The first thing that we’ve really heard in regards to season 4 is that Jesse Armstrong and the creative team will spend the early part of this year figuring out what lies ahead. That means determining the episode count, devising stories, and also figuring out some locations. The work then transfers over to the folks in pre-production, and early signs suggested that filming for season 4 could start up this summer.

Unfortunately, we’re in a situation with omicron right now where the future of this production and many others could be in flux. With so many people out there sick, it’s hard to imagination a production this ambitious getting going right in the midst of terrible times. We don’t think this will delay the writing process, but we have to be prepared for anything when it comes to filming.

Even if things do go 100% smoothly in production, we still think it’s going to be tough for Succession to be back in 2022. It takes time for a show this go to reach its optimal quality, and the last thing anyone should want here is for it to be rushed. In our view, a more realistic premiere estimate is late winter / early spring 2023.

Related – What could be coming up next for Kendall Roy?

When do you realistically expect Succession season 4 to premiere on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







