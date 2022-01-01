The Amazing Race 33 premiere sneak peek: A puzzle in London

With the premiere of The Amazing Race 33 coming on CBS this Wednesday, why not take another look at what’s coming?

If you look below, you can see a sneak peek that is all about the epic two-hour premiere. The teams are all going to London and while there, of course their physical and mental abilities will be tested. This particular preview is all about mental prowess, as everyone is faced with putting together a near-impossible puzzle — how can you figure this out without any sort of guide as to how to put it together?

Luckily, one team in Kim & Penn (The Holderness family on YouTube) manages to figure this out a little quicker than some other teams? Why? Penn claims that much of this has to do with his hyperfocus, a self-described superpower that comes along with having ADHD. He’s able to focus in really specifically on this task and get it done rather quickly. If he can find a way to use this focus throughout the season, it could be really useful in tasks that trip up other teams.

Within this preview you also get a glimpse of another team that may be familiar to viewers out there already: Ray & Caro, who were a part of the first season of Love Island USA. Back when the season first started filming back in 2020, they were considered a hot new CBS couple. Of course, production then shut down for a year and a half of this season. The first two episodes were filmed prior to the start of the pandemic, but we’ll see what happens after the fact and what teams are remaining for what is sure to be a radical shift down the road for this season.

