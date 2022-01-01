NCIS season 19 spoilers: Is this a tease towards possible Jimmy romance?

Is romance going to be in the cards for Jimmy Palmer on NCIS season 19? We know that he incurred a deep personal tragedy last season with the death of his wife Breena. He has taken the time necessary to grieve, and we certainly hope there can be a light at the end of the tunnel for him. He may not need a partner to be happy, but if one comes around and fulfills him, we welcome that with open arms.

For the record, it certainly seems as though Brian Dietzen feels the same way about it.

In a new post on Twitter, Dietzen responded to a fan talking about Jimmy needing a new “lady friend” by saying that he “deserves some happy.” He also included “We’ll see” followed by a smiling-face, which feels to be a cryptic tease as though he potentially knows something. (That’s at least how we want to interpret it!)

We’ve said it before, but personally we’re hoping for some sort of romance between Palmer and Katrina Law’s character of Jessica Knight, who has had some good scenes with him already. We think the predictable route would be for the show to pair up Knight and Torres, given that we’ve seen this multiple times with agents already. It’s with that in mind it’d be nice to see the writers go in a different route. It doesn’t have to be rushed, but it would be nice to see Jimmy have an even larger role on the show after being an unsung hero for so many years.

What do you want to see coming up for Jimmy Palmer romantically on NCIS season 19?

Agreed! Jimmy deserves some happy! We’ll see… :) — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) December 28, 2021

