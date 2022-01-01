This Is Us season 6 video: Mandy Moore, cast on show’s value, meaning

The premiere of This Is Us season 6 on NBC is just a matter of days away, and we have for you here more evidence that the cast will really miss doing this show when it’s done.

At the same time, isn’t there something special about going out when people still miss you? That’s a sentiment mentioned by series star Sterling K. Brown in the video below, and that is certainly something that we understand. The network could have easily milked this property for another couple of years and decided not to; it’s a little similar to Lost in that it’s trying to get out at the right time. Let’s just hope that it has a more universally-accepted ending.

No matter how the series ends, it’s very much clear that Brown, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, and others will cherish the work that they did here forever. The actors behind the fictional Pearson family very-much became one in their own right, and they understand the responsibility that comes with these roles. They get emotional at the prospect of ending the story, but also look back fondly on some beautiful moments.

We suppose that the central mystery entering the final season is simply what will happen to Rebecca Pearson between now and when she’s on her deathbed; we know that she’s losing her memories, but how will she cherish the time she has left? Also, what happens to characters like Miguel and Kate, who we have yet to see in the flash-forwards? There are all sorts of big things we’re still left to think about here.

