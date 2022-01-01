When Calls the Heart season 9 promo teases stories ahead in 2022

If you are like us, then you are very-much eager for the chance to watch When Calls the Heart season 9. Unfortunately, it still looks like we’ll be waiting for a bit to see it.

At the time of this writing, there is still no confirmation on a premiere date for the long-running drama. We’re obviously hoping that we see it at some point in February, but that’s going to be up to the folks at the Hallmark Channel to figure out.

If you missed the teaser from Christmas Eve, we at least can give you that below! It gives you a few assorted memories of the cast and crew filming season 9 and hopefully, that will help to better tide you over. A larger trailer could potentially come your way over the next few weeks and in that, we imagine a number of more significant story reveals.

There’s no denying that at the center of season 9 will be Elizabeth and Lucas as a couple. It almost has to be that way, given that the two got together at the end of last season and you want to play that twist out for at least a little while. We imagine that we’ll learn more about how the two of them have been functioning and about how Lucas has stepped in to help care for Little Jack. Nathan is also still a part of the story, so you will get more updates on him, as well.

No matter what characters in Hope Valley you love, we know that When Calls the Heart is a show all about inspiration, joy, and a community caring for each other. These elements to the story aren’t going to change no matter what, so be sure to prepare yourself accordingly.

