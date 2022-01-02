Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Are we about to have a chance to dive into the world of season 2 episode 6? If you’re wondering about these things, have no fear: We are absolutely here to help out!

The first order of business here, though, is sharing some news we’re rather bummed to pass along: There is no new episode this weekend. Given that we’re on the other side of both Christmas and New Year’s Eve, you would think that the network would go ahead and opt to air some new episodes again. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

As of right now, the plan is for Starz to bring Ghost back on January 9, with the main reason for the delay being that the can line up the finale for this show and also the premiere of the upcoming Tommy spin-off Power Book IV: Force. In the end, the goal here is to use one show to better launch the other — it’s understandable, but also frustrating since we want to see what’s next following Tariq’s arrest as soon as possible!

To help tide you over better, we can at least give you a few details on season 2 episode 6. The title here is “What’s Free?,” and the synopsis below offers up some scoop on what is coming up:

Tariq reflects on where he is in his life and who he can trust. Brayden must decide whether to protect his family or help save Tariq’s, while Monet is faced with a new world order within her own family.

