Cobra Kai season 5 spoilers: Martin Kove confirms John Kreese return

As we move into Cobra Kai season 5 on Netflix, it’s absolutely fair to wonder about the future of John Kreese. How can you not, especially when you think about the way that season 4 ended? (Warning: Spoilers ahead if you are behind…)

At the end of the season 4 finale, it was revealed that Terry Silver, Kreese’s original co-founder of Cobra Kai, had betrayed him by getting him arrested for a crime that he did not even commit. He also orchestrated the dojo’s victory at the All Valley by bribing one of the officials. Kreese is now seemingly behind bars, where he’s going to have to confront the person he was and everything that he did in the past.

For anyone out there who was concerned about Martin Kove’s future on the show, don’t be. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor makes it clear that he will be back, but not exactly in the same way we’ve seen him over the past few years:

“I couldn’t believe that someone whose life I’d saved was that maniacal… John Kreese just wants people to stand up for themselves, be disciplined, and win. But Terry’s taking it too far. There’s a lot of suffering in season 5, and my character really goes through a lot of emotional changes.”

How will John be a threat to anyone behind bars? That’s certainly one of the things that we have to wonder about entering the new season, and we’re not altogether sure there is a clear answer to that. He could supply Johnny and Daniel with information, but in the end, one of the biggest threats Terry presents is financial. He has resources that, frankly, no one else has.

