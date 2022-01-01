The Blacklist season 9: Are we in decision time on a possible season 10?

Are we getting close to a very pivotal point in the lifespan of The Blacklist? We’d argue so, especially as we inch ever closer to the show’s big return on Thursday night.

For right now, here’s where things stand: The majority of season 9 is still to come on NBC, and no one has ever confirmed that this will be the final season. Yet, over the next few weeks the network needs to figure this out in order to ensure we get a proper conclusion. This is a series deeply entrenched in mythology and because of that, there needs to be a good bit of effort put into making sure these stories all have proper conclusions. The creative team needs to know early, and we think the same could be said for the fans.

New The Blacklist video!

Last year, The Blacklist was renewed for a season 9 close to the end of January. If we don’t hear any news by the end of the month, we’re going to assume one of two things: Either there are deep discussions happening about the show’s future or NBC is going to cancel the show out of the blue. If the latter happens, we can’t begin to describe our disappointment.

Ratings-wise, is there a case for the series continuing? It’s easy to look at the live numbers and say that 1) they’re bad and 2) the show needs to end. However, there is a little bit more to unpack here underneath the surface. The Blacklist does very well in terms of DVR numbers, and that’s without mentioning its performance on Netflix or its global popularity. While we do think we’re far closer to the end of this story than the beginning, we do think the show merits at least one more season — after all, it’s still figuring out its rhythm without Liz on board.

