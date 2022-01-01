Saturday Night Live to re-air 2010 Betty White episode as tribute

Yesterday, the devastating news came in that Betty White, Hollywood legend, died at the age of 99, less than three weeks before her 100th birthday. We know that there were huge tributes planned, and many of those are still going to proceed in celebration of her life.

For the folks over at Saturday Night Live and NBC, they’ve decided the best thing they can do to honor Betty is repeat her classic episode from back in 2010. This episode, which aired close to Mother’s Day, came right in the height of Betty’s career renaissance — after decades on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, plus iconic interviews and a stint as a game-show staple, Betty re-entered the public conversation thanks to commercials, a Facebook campaign to get her to host SNL, a new series-regular role on Hot in Cleveland, plus some fantastic guest spots.

You’ll be able to watch the full Betty episode tonight in the classic SNL timeslot; for an appetizer to the show, go ahead and watch her monologue below! It’s really funny looking back at this now. She was 88 years old at the time of the show and even then, she was a living legend and then some! Her jokes about Facebook are especially funny looking back, especially the part where she calls it a “giant waste of time.” The entire show featured a number of great guest stars as a number of SNL alum celebrated Betty and the impact that she had on comedy for so many years.

For those wondering, White continued to work in the years leading up to her death, appearing on Bones as that show approached its end and then also doing a guest stint on Young and Hungry. She loved the work, but also the impact that she could have on others. She was never afraid to subvert expectations and to put a smile on the faces of others.

Are you glad that Saturday Night Live is re-airing the Betty White tribute?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







