Yellowstone season 4 finale spoilers: Is John’s election imminent?

Here’s where things stand as of the penultimate episode of the season: We saw John Dutton (Kevin Costner) make it clear that he was running, while Jamie was both free with envy and desperate to figure out what he wants to do next. He isn’t ruling out still running on an opposing ticket, mostly to be the voice that is contrary to everything that John is promising. If the family patriarch is all about the status quo, he can come out and claim to be something totally different. There’s some value in trying to be a progressive voice in Montana, one who can carry the larger cities and give himself a fighting chance.

Unfortunately, here’s where the big stumbling block comes into play: There’s really not that much time to see an election happen this season. If that’s a part of the finale, it’s going to be unbelievably rushed and because of that, not altogether satisfying. It’s going to be a situation where there’s some sort of twist that keeps John from running at all — take, for example, Jamie opts not to run. If he can feel like someone else will protect the ranch, he’d probably back off. We know he doesn’t want to spend the next few years of his life in some office dealing with things that have little to do with his property.

With the finale having an extended run time, we’re pretty darn confident that the writers are going to be able to dive into more topics than ever and really get into what makes John’s head tick when it comes to playing politics. We’re excited for the episode, but also incredibly anxious as to how it will end.

