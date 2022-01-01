The Tourist season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for Jamie Dornan?

After the premiere today on BBC One, are you curious to learn a little bit more about The Tourist season 1? How about some episode 2 details? If you find yourself answering that question with a clear “yes,” we are more than happy to dive into it!

The first order of business here is noting when the Jamie Dornan series is officially going to be back on the air: Tomorrow. There is no real push here to make you wait forever for the next episode; the premiere today is mostly being used as a springboard! There’s a lot of exciting stuff coming down the road here as we learn more about the mysterious The Man, who he was in the past, and also what he needs to figure out. Time is going to be of the essence here! Prepare for a completely different and very surprising story, one that should have its fair share of twists and turns every single step of the way.

For more updates now, take a look at the full The Tourist season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

Fuelled by the knowledge there’s somebody out there who knows him, The Man (Jamie Dornan) enlists Luci’s (Shalom Brune-Franklin) help to track down the location of the mystery caller.

But time is slipping away, and they quickly realise they’re looking for a needle in a very dusty haystack. Unbeknownst to the pair, one of the most highly regarded cops in Australia is on their tail. The officious Detective Inspector Lachlan Rogers (Damon Herriman) arrives in the outback from the big city, but soon his new partner Sergeant Lammon’s (Kamil Ellis) small-town enthusiasm begins to grate.

Meanwhile, Helen (Danielle Macdonald) and Ethan’s (Greg Larsen) day off is interrupted when she stumbles across a new lead in her investigation. Torn, she makes a bold decision to go down a dangerous path, but it comes at a personal cost.

