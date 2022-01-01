Doctor Who special: Are Yaz’s feelings for The Doctor confirmed?

Today’s Doctor Who – New Year’s Day special contained a number of exciting moments; not only that, but one speculated for ages by many diehard fans.

For quite some time now, it’s been clear that there could be something between Yaz and The Doctor. During the special, Dan more or less called it out. He recognized that Mandip Gill’s character had feelings for her friend, and he inquired as to whether or not she’d ever professed any of them. She admitted that she hadn’t, mostly because she’d yet to even confront herself fully about it.

Later on in the episode, Dan also spoke to The Doctor, who at first tried to downplay what he meant before starting to get a greater sense of things. While we’ve yet to see confirmation that the two are going to become a couple, you can read into some of the glances and moments between them however you choose. Personally we do feel like there are some sort of mutual feelings there, but also stumbling blocks.

For The Doctor, we know that the character has long had an understanding of their own mortality. In this instance, Jodie Whittaker’s iteration may understand that their time is running out. A regeneration is happening by the end of the year, so what do you do with the time you have left. Do you opt to act on this feelings or move away, fearful that you will break Yaz’s heart? It’s hard to say what the new version of The Doctor will be like, let alone whether or not Yaz will be around at that point.

This special, in addition to having a really great Dalek-centric story, was critical when it comes to validating the feelings a lot of fans out there have had for well over a year now. We like to think it could also be inspirational for many out there working to understand their own sexuality.

What do you think about this Doctor Who special finally unveiling when it comes to Yaz and The Doctor?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other insight that you don't want to miss.

